Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.86.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.41. 2,320,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $152.58 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.