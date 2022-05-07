Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 452,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,856. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.
In related news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,924 shares of company stock valued at $346,388. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
ATSG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.