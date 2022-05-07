Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. Air T has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $43.05.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,192.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,725 shares of company stock worth $96,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air T by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

