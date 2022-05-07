Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 1,081,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after buying an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129,616 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Read More

Earnings History for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.