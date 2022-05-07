Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Announces Earnings Results

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 1,081,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after buying an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129,616 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

