Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.46

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.46 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 19513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.16.
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
