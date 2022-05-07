Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

ADV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantage Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.20.

ADV opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.62. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $62,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 55,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $303,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,954 shares of company stock worth $623,394 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,518.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

