Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 19,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.14 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56.
Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Company Profile (CVE:AAL)
