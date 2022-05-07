adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €195.36 ($205.64) and last traded at €193.80 ($204.00). Approximately 524,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €192.26 ($202.38).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €203.37 and its 200-day moving average is €238.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.