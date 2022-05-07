ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,312. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Several analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 678.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after buying an additional 421,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 244,936 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 101,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,594,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,443,000 after buying an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

