Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.