Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.73.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

