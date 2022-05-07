A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.84 EPS.

Shares of AMRK traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 225,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,619. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $809.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $366,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 28.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

