9,800 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 123,312 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 868,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. 581,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,711. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.