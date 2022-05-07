$98.92 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will announce $98.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.40 million and the lowest is $95.70 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $85.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $423.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.80 million to $433.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $503.22 million, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $523.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karthik Sridharan sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $71,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.85. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.