$891.33 Million in Sales Expected for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) will report sales of $891.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $918.90 million and the lowest is $854.05 million. Bread Financial posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bread Financial.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BFH traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. 488,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,155. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

