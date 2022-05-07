8,348 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.94. 6,054,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,002. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

About AES (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.