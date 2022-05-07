$797.48 Million in Sales Expected for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) will post $797.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $810.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $784.00 million. Primoris Services posted sales of $818.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primoris Services.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of PRIM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 310,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.07. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 30.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Primoris Services by 23.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Primoris Services by 53.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.