7,420 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $25.48. 838,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

