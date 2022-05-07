$72.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will announce $72.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.30 million to $73.13 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $78.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $335.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.25 million to $340.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $393.78 million, with estimates ranging from $381.66 million to $405.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PING has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 42.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 20.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 48.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 801,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 263,180 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.34. 1,303,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,610. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

