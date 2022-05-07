$70.57 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will announce $70.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $146.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $722.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.57 and its 200-day moving average is $173.73. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $203.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

