$64.35 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $64.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the highest is $64.70 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $68.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $267.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $270.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $307.55 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $315.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 748,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,717. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $408.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.92.

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $221,669.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $854,478. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 194.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $344,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 166.7% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 263.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

