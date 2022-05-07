6,000 Shares in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Purchased by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBIN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

