536 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. 420,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

