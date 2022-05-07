$5.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) to post $5.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $23.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $26.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.99.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.12. 17,740,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,768,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

