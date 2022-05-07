4,839 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 838,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,441. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CADE. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

