4,538 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,074,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $232,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 279,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,523,000 after acquiring an additional 108,266 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,248,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of V traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,812,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average is $214.14. The stock has a market cap of $388.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.
In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
