42,500 Shares in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Acquired by Difesa Capital Management LP

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth $12,380,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 131.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 30.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 967,507 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at $3,148,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,440. The firm has a market cap of $400.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

