$39.47 Million in Sales Expected for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will post sales of $39.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.10 million and the highest is $39.84 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year sales of $174.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.94 million to $176.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $226.93 million, with estimates ranging from $224.12 million to $229.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expensify.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OpenView Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 186,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,064,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 251,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,911. Expensify has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expensify (EXFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.