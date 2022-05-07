389 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 581,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 433,688 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 457,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,922,000 after acquiring an additional 201,162 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,337,000.

Shares of BIL stock remained flat at $$91.44 during trading hours on Friday. 4,785,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,570. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $91.50.

