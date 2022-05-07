350 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.35. 881,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,051. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $97.81 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAMR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

