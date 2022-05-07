346,500 Shares in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Bought by Difesa Capital Management LP

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 346,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Acacia Research comprises about 1.2% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Difesa Capital Management LP owned about 0.70% of Acacia Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the third quarter worth $91,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,451 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 361,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,285. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

