$344.87 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $344.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.50 million to $364.30 million. Hilltop posted sales of $447.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

HTH stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. 1,368,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,197. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $201,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.