323 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

Shares of CCMP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.88. 369,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,247. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.21. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

