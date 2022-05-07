30,000 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Bought by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

NYSE OHI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,480. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

