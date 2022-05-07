2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 2U has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWOU. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

In other 2U news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $13,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in 2U by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $2,023,000.

About 2U (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

