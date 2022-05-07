2,805 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.3% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

DVY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

