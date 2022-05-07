$28.46 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) to post sales of $28.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.60 million. Identiv posted sales of $23.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $131.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $165.62 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $424,558.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $403,376.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 184,546 shares of company stock worth $2,625,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 34.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at $13,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Identiv by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.13. 277,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,012. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.74 million, a P/E ratio of 606.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

