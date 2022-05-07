2,395 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,148. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

