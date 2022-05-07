23,746 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $73.16. 1,478,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

