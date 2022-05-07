$235.98 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) to post $235.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $217.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $941.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $949.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $789.48 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $971.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $32.37. 4,718,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,986. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

