$212.28 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to announce $212.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.55 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $179.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROAD traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.13. 542,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

