1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 3,045,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

ONEM has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 250,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

