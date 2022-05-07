16,136 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.80 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

