$158.30 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $158.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.80 million. Trustmark reported sales of $178.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $643.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.70 million to $656.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $700.00 million, with estimates ranging from $678.80 million to $716.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $27.74. 481,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 46.23%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

