$146.52 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will post sales of $146.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.64 million. Progress Software reported sales of $129.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $613.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.30 million to $613.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $644.68 million, with estimates ranging from $643.96 million to $645.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 48,755.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $22,215,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Progress Software by 8,237.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 351,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $16,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

PRGS traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 281,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

