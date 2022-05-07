$14.81 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) to report $14.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 million and the highest is $24.52 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $12.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $25.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 million to $98.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $232.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Barclays cut bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 30.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $266.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.63.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

