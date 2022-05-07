$14.81 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) to report $14.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 million and the highest is $24.52 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $12.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $25.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 million to $98.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $232.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover bluebird bio.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.01) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 30.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $266.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.63.
bluebird bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)
