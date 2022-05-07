1,314 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.2% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.50. 6,246,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

