$13.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) to report $13.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.23 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $12.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $52.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.76 billion to $53.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.14 billion to $56.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,031,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,510,000 after buying an additional 90,248 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 73,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,751,000 after buying an additional 110,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,737,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.