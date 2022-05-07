1,192 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 669,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Mastercard by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 199,390 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

MA traded down $6.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.87. The company has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

