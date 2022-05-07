$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. CRA International posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CRAI stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $83.01. 26,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,594. CRA International has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CRA International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CRA International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

