$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Franchise Group reported sales of $862.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

FRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 529,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,291. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 73.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

